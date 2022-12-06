Kerala Theatre Complex Gets Soundproof 'Crying Room' for Parents With Infants

In a huge relief to parents of toddlers, a government-run film theatre complex in Kerala has set up a soundproof “crying room” where parents can watch movies without disturbing moviegoers.

Equipped with a crib and a diaper-changing facility, the room has been created at the Kairali-Sree-Nila theatre complex in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala’s Cultural Affairs Minister VN Vasava shared pictures of the crying room on his Facebook page and said the move aims to transform government movie halls into “women and child-friendly theatres."

“Parents who bring their children to the theatre can rarely enjoy a film. Children often get uncomfortable with the darkness, sounds and lights inside the theatre and have to step out,” Vasavan wrote in Malayalam.

The crying room also has a few seats for parents or caregivers to watch the film. Arrangements have been made for parents or caregivers to watch the film inside this room comfortably, the minister said.

The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is in the process of expanding the intititive and will set up “cry rooms” in other theatres in the state, the minister added.

The initiative was introduced as part of the renovation works of the theatre complex in March and the facility will be included in new projects of the corporation, KSFDC Chairman Shaji N Karun said. “We have around six theatres coming up in various places including Thrissur and Kayamkulam. In future, all theatres will have such facilities. It is part of making theatres accessible to all, including women, children, senior citizens and differently-abled persons," he was quoted as saying by News9.

