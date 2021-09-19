Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-81 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for Onam Bumper for September 19

Onam Bumper 2021 Result Time: Residents of Kerala have a chance to lay hands on a whooping cash prize of Rs 12 crore. The wait is finally over as the Kerala lottery department will hold the much-awaited Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery BR-81 lucky draw today on Sunday, September 19, at 2 pm. The lottery department offers nine prizes along with a consolation prize. Each ticket for Thiruvonam Bumper BR-81 is sold for Rs 300. If you have also bought the ticket, keep your eyes glued to the screen to check the live updates of the result.

Today’s Guessing: According to Kerala Lottery Department, the winning Numbers for 19.9.2021 Lottery is ending with:

1635 1653 1365 1356

1563 1536 6135 6153

6315 6351 6513 6531

3165 3156 3615 3651

3516 3561 5163 5136

5613 5631 5316 5361

The Onam Bumper prize structure:

First prize: Rs 12 crore

Second prize: Rs 1 crore (6 winners)

Third prize: Rs 10 lakh (12 winners)

Fourth prize: Rs 5 lakh (12 winners)

Fifth prize: Rs 1 lakh (108 winners)

Sixth prize: Rs 5,000 (16,200 winners)

Seventh prize: Rs 3,000 (19,440 winners)

Eighth prize: Rs 2,000 (27,000 winners)

Ninth prize: Rs 1,000 (1,36,080 winners)

Consolation prize: Rs 5 lakh (5 winners)

Step-by-step guide to buy Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery BR-81 lucky draw results:

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala State Lottery website or simply follow the link at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on New : Thiruvonam Bumper BR 81 under the Kerala Lottery Result displayed on the right side of the homepage

Step 3: Scroll down and click on Buy Kerala Lottery

Step 4: A new page will open that will have all details about the prize money. At the end of the page you will find phone numbers on which you can call to purchase tickets.

The first prize of the Onam Bumper lottery is Rs 12 crore, followed by the cash prize of 1 crore which is awarded to each winner of the second spot. A total of 6 ticket holders have a chance to bag the second spot in September 19 Bumper lottery. Around 12 ticket holders, who are on the third spot, will turn lucky and will be given Rs10 lakh each. For the fourth spot too, 12 lucky winners will be given Rs5 lakh each.

A prize of Rs1 lakh will be given to 108 winners who end up on the fifth spot in the winning list. Rs 5,000 and Rs 3, 000 will be given to all the winners at sixth and seventh spot, respectively. Individuals who bag the last two slots in the winning list, are rewarded with Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 each. 27, 000 ticket holders that end up on the eighth spot and over 1 lakh winners who end up on the ninth spot will get a chance to take home the above-mentioned monetary reward.

Apart from these winners, 5 lucky winners will receive a consolation prize of Rs 5 lakh each.

If your ticket number flashes in the winning list, verify the winning number. After verification, submit the winning ticket to the Kerala Government Gazette. Once the identification proof is through, you can claim the prizes. Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here