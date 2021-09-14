Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery BR-81: Here's How You Can Win Rs 12 Crore by Investing Rs 300; Check Details

The much-awaited Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery BR-81 lucky draw will be held on Sunday, September 19, at 2 pm. The first prize winner stands a chance to win Rs 12 crore. Each ticket for Thiruvonam Bumper BR-81costs Rs 300. You can check live update of the result here as and when it’s announced by the department on Sunday, September 19 from 2 pm.

You can purchase tickets from any authorised dealers of the lottery department. If you are outside Kerala, you can purchase tickets by going through the details on the official website of the Kerala Lotteries at www.keralalotteries.com.

The Onam Bumper prize structure:

First prize: Rs 12 crore

Second prize: Rs 1 crore (6 winners)

Third prize: Rs 10 lakh (12 winners)

Fourth prize: Rs 5 lakh (12 winners)

Fifth prize: Rs 1 lakh (108 winners)

Sixth prize: Rs 5,000 (16,200 winners)

Seventh prize: Rs 3,000 (19,440 winners)

Eighth prize: Rs 2,000 (27,000 winners)

Ninth prize: Rs 1,000 (1,36,080 winners)

Consolation prize: Rs 5 lakh (5 winners)

Step-by-step guide to buy Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery BR-81 lucky draw results:

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala State Lottery website or simply follow the link at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on New : Thiruvonam Bumper BR 81 under the Kerala Lottery Result displayed on the right side of the homepage

Step 3: Scroll down and click on Buy Kerala Lottery

Step 4: A new page will open that will have all details about the prize money. At the end of the page you will find phone numbers on which you can call to purchase tickets.

You need to verify the winning numbers if you find your ticket number on the list. Submit your winning ticket to the Kerala Government Gazette. You can report to the concerned lottery department with a valid identification proof to claim the prizes. The verification process should be completed within 30 days from the announcement of the result.

The Onam Bumper lottery is one of Kerala’s biggest cash flows. The state government conducts four festival bumper draws, each on Onam, Vishu, Pooja/Dussehra and Christmas. There are two seasonal jackpots -monsoon and summer bumper draws -seven daily and multiple bumper draws.

