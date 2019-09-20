Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Results Announced, 1st Prize Worth Rs 12 Crore

The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper BR-69 on Thursday. Thiruvonam Bumper is the seasonal lottery conducted by the state government alongside the daily lotteries.

In the Thiruvonam Bumper BR-69, the first prize winner is ticket number TM 160869 which bagged a whopping Rs 12 crore, while the second and third prizes fetched Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

As per the report by Indian Express, the second prize was drawn between ticket numbers TA 514401, TB 354228, TC 339745, TD 386793, TE 239730, TG 518381, TH 490502, TJ 223635 and TK 267122.

The third prize was drawn out between ticket numbers TA 210578, TB 522068, TC 344888, TD 122667, TE 162760, TG 135467, TH 500124, TJ 446919, TK 525454, TM 295398, TA 212932, TB 424251, TC 533375, TD 373890, TE 104995, TG 139906, TH 487837, TJ 405900, TK 519105, TM 265475, while the consolation prize was drawn out between ticket numbers TA 160869, TB 160869, TC 160869, TD 160869, TE 160869, TG 160869, TH 160869, TJ 160869, TK 160869.

The Kerala state lottery department has also announced the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-412. The first prize winner is ticket number PH 203882 which bagged a whopping Rs 70 lakhs, the second prize was drawn by ticket numbers PM 270048, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results, published in the Kerala Government Gazette, and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The winner, however, will not take the entire sum back home. He or she will have to settle after the mandatory deductions of agency commissions and income tax. While agency commission is 10 per cent of the prize money, a 30 per cent of the income tax would be levied (plus applicable surcharge and cess).

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme run by the Government of Kerala. Established in 1967, under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala, it is the first of its kind in India.

In 1967 all private lotteries were banned and the Government of Kerala started the Kerala State Lotteries. The idea behind the setup of the new department was from the then Finance Minister of the state, P. K. Kunju Sahib. The objectives of starting the programme were to provide employment to people and supplement government finance without disturbing the public.

The department soon became a model for other states in India. Soon many other states jumped into the bandwagon by starting their own lotteries.

