Kerala Tippler Ends Life Upset over Closure of Liquor Shops amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Police
His family told the police that he was frustrated over the closing of liquor shops. He was showing withdrawal symptoms as he was not getting alcohol for last two days.
(Image for representation)
Thrissur: A 38-year-old daily wage labourer here committed 'suicide' on Friday, allegedly frustrated over not getting liquor following the coronavirus lockdown and after struggling with withdrawal symptoms, police said.
Sanoj, a painting worker, was found hanging from a tree next to his house, they said.
"In our preliminary investigation, his family told us that he was frustrated over the closing of liquor shops. He was showing withdrawal symptoms as he was not getting alcohol for last two days," police told PTI.
A case has been registered for unnatural death and further investigation was on, police said.
All liquor outlets, both private and the state-run beverages corporation, have been closed in Kerala as part of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus which has affected over 120 people in the state.
State excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan had yesterday urged the tipplers, who have withdrawal symptoms, to approach the de-addiction centres in districts.
