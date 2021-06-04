Kerala, TN and Karnataka May Receive Heavy Rainfall as Southwest Monsoon Advances: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the next two days, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. During the next 24 hours, the monsoon is expected to reach remaining Kerala, Lakshadweep, some more sections of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, some sections of coastal and south interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema, according to the IMD.

The Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance further into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of Maharashtra & Goa, remaining parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, the weather department said in its bulletin. Some parts of North Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Southwest Bay of Bengal, Westcentral, and East-central Bay of Bengal might also receive rainfall over the next 2-3 days.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe.

Meanwhile, it said thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds, at 30-40 kmph speed, are very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana on Friday. The weather department further predicted lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikaland, Kerala and Mahe.

