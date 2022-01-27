Kerala to Get Its Own 'Padma' Awards to Honour 8 Individuals for 'Priceless Contribution to Society'

Even as the CPI(M) policy has been consistent in declining awards from the state, the lone state government led by the party in the country is all set to institute a state-level award on the model of the Padma honours from this year.

On October 21, 2021, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that the state will institute the highest state-level awards in three categories to be awarded to eight persons on the model of Padma honours. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting in October 2021.

The ‘Kerala Awards’ will be given to individuals who have made ‘priceless contribution to society’. The awards will be in three categories — namely ‘Kerala Jyothi’, ‘Kerala Prabha’ and ‘Kerala Sree’ — said the chief minister. Kerala Jyothi Award will be given to one person, two will get the Kerala Prabha Award while five persons will get the Kerala Sree Award.

The awardees would be announced on November 1 each year on the occasion of Kerala Piravi, also known as Kerala Day.

According to the chief minister, the Department of Public Administration will invite nominations in April each year after declaring the number and details of the awards.

The winners will be selected by an award committee after scrutiny by primary and secondary committees. The Kerala Awards ceremony would be held at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor.

