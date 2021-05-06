Kerala to Go Under Complete Lockdown from May 8 to 16

Kerala has imposed a total lockdown from May 8 to 16 owing to the surge in Covid 19 cases during the second wave.

The state on Wednesday reported 41,953 positive cases and 58 deaths.

At present, there are severe restrictions in the state where only essential services are allowed. But from May 8, we will see stricter restrictions for a week.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter and said, “The entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of #COVID19."

The entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of #COVID19.— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 6, 2021

Ernakulam has been one of the worst affected districts in the state with cases rising exponentially. In Ernakulam Panchayaths that had a test positivity rate of 25 is on a complete lockdown from Wednesday.

Services like milk, groceries, fruits, vegetables will be allowed.

