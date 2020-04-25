Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
2-min read

Kerala to Help TN in Setting Up Cancer Hospital in Kanyakumari Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

The Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram started the cancer treatment facility at KDH for the benefit of patients in Kanyakumari and nearby districts.

Chandrakanth Viswanath | News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala to Help TN in Setting Up Cancer Hospital in Kanyakumari Amid Covid-19 Lockdown
Image for Representation

Thirvananthapuram: The Kerala Government on Friday announced that it will support Tamil Nadu in converting the Kanyakumari district hospital (KDH) into a cancer treatment centre. The collaboration came during the ongoing public health crisis and is expected to ease patients’ plight.

"This will benefit patients in Southern Tamil Nadu who are unable to travel to Thiruvananthapuram, especially due to the present hindrances," said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram started the cancer treatment facility at KDH for the benefit of patients in Kanyakumari and nearby districts who completely depend on RCC for cancer treatment. The Kerala Chief Minister stated, at least 560 patients in Kanyakumari depend on RCC for their treatment and travel regularly to Thiruvananthapuram, but now they are unable to cross the border due to ongoing lockdown.

" RCC has started the facility at the Kanyakumari district hospital, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Health Department. However, anybody who wished to travel inter-state and enter Kerala, including medical emergency cases, can avail the facility with an emergency travel pass issued by the district collector, " Pinarayi added.

The announcement came days after JG Prince, MLA from Colachel in Kanyakumari district wrote a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister alleging that Kerala was blocking a large number of patients from the district at the border, who depend on the state for their emergency medical treatment.

The MLA asked for the intervention of the TN government and said that the patients’ heart and kidney treatment, dialysis, diabetics for consulting their doctors and treatment in various hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram district were stopped at the border by the Kerala police.

The MLA further alleged it is hypocritical on Kerala's behalf as the state had gone to the Supreme Court against Karnataka which disallowed patients from Kasaragod to cross the border and avail essential medical treatment.

The RCC, a 39-year-old autonomous scientific institution sponsored jointly by Kerala and the union Governments, was one among six such centres in the country. Free chemotherapy is given to all children irrespective of family income while adults with curable cancers receive free treatment. Annually, 16,000 new patients visit the RCC from South India and even neighbouring countries. Over 500 patients attend the OPD daily for medical advice, care or for follow-up treatment.

Meanwhile, Kerala has also set up 22 cancer treatment centres in 14 districts of the district, to help patients who are unable to travel due to the 40-day lockdown, in association with the RCC.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres