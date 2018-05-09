Kerala to Identify Suicide Hotspots as Part of Comprehensive Prevention Plan

Kerala’s state mental health authority is set to collect a detailed report on cases of suicides in the state, with the help of the police.The data collected will be used to identify hotspots for committing suicides, vulnerable sections of society and to develop an effective strategy to reduce such incidents.The government has asked the authority to introduce a comprehensive plan and to collect data in cooperation with the police.This is the first time that an in-depth analysis and study will be conducted in the state.Dr KP Jayaprakashan, Associate Professor at the Trivandrum Medical College and secretary of the mental health authority, said, "We have sent in a request to the police to give the details of district-wise suicide. We will analyse this data, look into the reasons, the age profile, and regional factors, based on which we will come up with an effective preventive strategy."He added,"It is very important to identify the hotspots, only then we can have an effective strategy. These strategies should be adopted locally. If in a particular city we notice that more people commit suicide taking room in lodges, we can provide awareness to the hotel staff, put up suicide helpline posters everywhere. The training will be in such a way that they will be able to identify the people with such tendency. Similarly, if there is a bridge from where people constantly jump off to death, a strategy can be developed for that area."In the state, Thirvanathapuram has the highest number of suicide cases while Malappuram has the least.Dr Jayaprakashan asserted that about 70 per cent of those who commit suicide would have visited a doctor at least a month or two before they take the step. "The same way in many police stations there would have been cases related to family disputes, disputes with neighbour due to alcoholism. If the police officers can identify those with suicidal tendency, the number of cases can be reduced.”He also added that the suicide rate in the state has come down to 22 persons per one lakh population, compared to 32 persons earlier.The project, aimed at reducing the suicide cases, will be a combination of training and intervention at the local levels.​