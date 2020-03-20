Kerala to Reduce Attendance in Govt Offices by 50% to Arrest Coronavirus Outbreak
The new arrangement will be applicable for Group B, C, D employees and will not apply for those working in emergency services. It will remain in place for two weeks, starting today.
A staff member walks inside an empty classroom of a school after Kerala state government ordered the closure of schools across the state, amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India. Representative Image (Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will reduce attendance in government offices by half in a new arrangement keeping in mind the spread of the coronavirus across India.
Only 50% of the staff need to present in government offices every day, with employees allowed to take turns on alternate days. Those not coming to office should ensure they are accessible over the phone or any other electronic medium of communication.
The Heads of Departments will ensure that necessary arrangements, including VPN, are provided for those working from home. All government offices to remain shut on Saturdays
