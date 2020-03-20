Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala to Reduce Attendance in Govt Offices by 50% to Arrest Coronavirus Outbreak

The new arrangement will be applicable for Group B, C, D employees and will not apply for those working in emergency services. It will remain in place for two weeks, starting today.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:March 20, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala to Reduce Attendance in Govt Offices by 50% to Arrest Coronavirus Outbreak
A staff member walks inside an empty classroom of a school after Kerala state government ordered the closure of schools across the state, amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India. Representative Image (Reuters)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will reduce attendance in government offices by half in a new arrangement keeping in mind the spread of the coronavirus across India.

Only 50% of the staff need to present in government offices every day, with employees allowed to take turns on alternate days. Those not coming to office should ensure they are accessible over the phone or any other electronic medium of communication.

The Heads of Departments will ensure that necessary arrangements, including VPN, are provided for those working from home. All government offices to remain shut on Saturdays

The new arrangement will be applicable for Group B, C, D employees and will not apply for those working in emergency services. It will remain in place for two weeks, starting today.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram