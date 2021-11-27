CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Kerala to Strengthen Surveillance at Airports for New Covid-19 Variant Omicron

The Centre has also issued a host of measures to screen passengers from 12 'at risk' countries. (Image: Shutterstock)

The state health department also held review meetings to strengthen preventive measures.

Neethu Reghukumar

In the wake of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron (B.1.1.529) reported abroad, the Kerala health department has issued a caution. Health Minister Veena George said that Kerala has taken steps as per the guidelines of the Central government.

In a press release, the Minister said, “Surveillance will be strengthened in all airports. Currently, there is no reason for concern but everyone should strictly follow the Covid guidelines. Everyone should use masks and sanitisers and maintain social distancing. Those who have not yet vaccinated should vaccinate at the earliest."

The health department also held review meetings to strengthen preventive measures.

According to the central guidelines, all passengers arriving in India must undergo an RTPCR test within 72 hours and upload it in the Airsuvidha portal. Passengers coming from foreign countries mentioned in the central guidelines will be closely monitored. Those coming from these countries have to undergo the RTPCR test at the airports again. More facilities to conduct RTPCR tests are being set up in all airports.

They must be strictly quarantined for 7 seven days and the RTPCR test should be taken after that. In addition, suspected samples of passengers from these countries will be sent for testing for the mutant strain, said Veena George.

Neethu Reghukumar Neethu Reghukumar, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, has 12 years of experience in both print and broadcast journalism. She covers politics, crime, health in Kerala, and has extensively reported on floods and Sabarimala agitation. Follow her @Neethureghu
first published:November 27, 2021, 19:22 IST