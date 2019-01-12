English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Tourism Bears Brunt of Recurrent Hartals, Admits CM Vijayan After US, UK's Travel Advisories
The shutdowns are a twofold blow to the trouble-hit tourism sector recuperating from a huge revenue loss following the 2018 floods.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Days after Britain and the US issued travel advisories asking their citizens travellinh to Kerala to be vigilant about the Sabarimala temple row, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has admitted that the state’s tourism sector has received a heavy blow due to the incessant protests.
The CM, while addressing the public in Thiruvananthapuram, said that hartals have become a regular phenomenon in Kerala, rather than being the last resort of protests. He also suspected if hartals solely target the tourism industry.
In an advice issued by the Foreign Office in the UK, tourists are warned to “monitor media reports closely, remain vigilant and avoid large public gatherings.”
Taking into account the overall wellbeing of Kerala tourism in early 2018, the Chief Minister has wished the sector an exemption from shutdowns just like essential services such as milk distribution, newspaper and hospitals are allowed to function.
The shutdowns are a twofold blow to the trouble-hit tourism sector recuperating from a huge revenue loss following the 2018 floods.
A fresh ruling of the Kerala High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar, came hours before the latest 48-hour general strike called by the various trade unions, mandates issuing a seven-day notice before calling out for a hartal. Flash hartals were termed ‘unconstitutional’.
The ruling came on a Public Interest Litigation petition filed by the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The protestors vandalised from shops and commercial establishments to a national bank in the two-day nation-wide strike, defying warning issued by authorities.
Public transport was the worst hit in Kerala as the state-run Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses remained off the road. Train services got disrupted as protestors created a blockade and staged sit-in protests. Unforeseen delay in train timings came as a double blow to the passengers. Educational institutions remained closed and private offices, government and public sector undertakings had a thin attendance on both days.
In a state that witnessed 97 hartals in 2018, suffered three shutdown in the first 10 days of 2019. Estimates show that each hartal contributes a loss of Rs 200 crores.
The CM, while addressing the public in Thiruvananthapuram, said that hartals have become a regular phenomenon in Kerala, rather than being the last resort of protests. He also suspected if hartals solely target the tourism industry.
In an advice issued by the Foreign Office in the UK, tourists are warned to “monitor media reports closely, remain vigilant and avoid large public gatherings.”
Taking into account the overall wellbeing of Kerala tourism in early 2018, the Chief Minister has wished the sector an exemption from shutdowns just like essential services such as milk distribution, newspaper and hospitals are allowed to function.
The shutdowns are a twofold blow to the trouble-hit tourism sector recuperating from a huge revenue loss following the 2018 floods.
A fresh ruling of the Kerala High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar, came hours before the latest 48-hour general strike called by the various trade unions, mandates issuing a seven-day notice before calling out for a hartal. Flash hartals were termed ‘unconstitutional’.
The ruling came on a Public Interest Litigation petition filed by the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The protestors vandalised from shops and commercial establishments to a national bank in the two-day nation-wide strike, defying warning issued by authorities.
Public transport was the worst hit in Kerala as the state-run Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses remained off the road. Train services got disrupted as protestors created a blockade and staged sit-in protests. Unforeseen delay in train timings came as a double blow to the passengers. Educational institutions remained closed and private offices, government and public sector undertakings had a thin attendance on both days.
In a state that witnessed 97 hartals in 2018, suffered three shutdown in the first 10 days of 2019. Estimates show that each hartal contributes a loss of Rs 200 crores.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Despite Bad Reviews and Protests, The Accidental Prime Minister Earns Rs 4.5 Crore on Day 1
- Samsung May Have Accidentally Posted The Galaxy S10 Ahead of Its Reveal
- Vikrant Massey on Working with Female Directors: I Can Connect with Them on a Personal Level
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Participation Criteria, Tournament Format And Prize Money
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results