Kerala Transport Minister Welcomes Nitin Gadkari's Decision on Traffic Penalties, Says State Govt is Awaiting Orders
Welcoming Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's decision to allow states to decide on whether they want to implement the fines, Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran said that the state government is 'awaiting orders'.
File photo of AK Saseendran. (Image : Youtube)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala state government is likely to refrain from imposing the revised fines for traffic violations until further clarifications are made, said state Transport Minister AK Saseendran on Wednesday.
Saseendran’s decision comes close on the heels of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s statement in which he said that he has “no problem with states reducing the traffic fines.”
Welcoming the Centre's decision, Saseendran said that the government is further "awaiting orders". The Pinarayi Vijayan government has already sought legal recourse from the Advocate General and constituted a panel headed by Transport Commissioner R Sreelekha to look into ways to reduce the rates. The panel also consists secretaries of Law and Traffic departments.
Ever since the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into force on September 1, the public has been up in arms against the hike in fines, with the state of roads remaining unchanged coupled with traffic snarls in several places.
In just six days, a whopping Rs 46 lakhs was collected for driving errors ever since the new law was instituted.
Both the ruling and opposition fronts are irked over the Amendment that was put into force without consulting the states. The government has also been criticised for rushing into implementing the fines with many states yet to pay heed to the amendment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Auto Industry Saw Best Times Even With Ola, Uber in Existence: Maruti Suzuki
- Women's Nationals Played on Appalling Football Pitches Because Officials 'Can't Challenge Nature'
- BJP Exploiting West Bengal’s Political Affair With Festivals but it Began with the Trinamool Congress
- Malala Yousufzai Joins in the Fun with Hilarious Tweet on Apple iPhone 11's Camera
- Google Pixel 4 Likely to Launch on October 15