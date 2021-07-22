Kerala Transwoman's Death Sparks Controversary, Kin Alleges Medical Negligence; Health Min Takes Cognizance

The death of activist, Kerala’s first transwoman radio jockey- 28-year-old Ananya Kumari has snowballed into a controversy after her family alleged medical negligence by Renai Medicity, where she underwent sex reassignment surgery.

However, the hospital has refuted the allegations and absolved the team that carried out the surgery of any lapses. Reportedly, on Wednesday, members from the transgender community staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding action against the authorities. On Tuesday, Ananya was found hanging in her apartment in the Edappally district.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the government swung into action with Health Minister Veena George and Social Justice Minister R Bindu ordering separate investigations into the circumstances that led to Ananya’s death.

George also said an expert committee will be formed to look into the issues related to sex reassignment surgery. Director of health services has been told to conduct the enquiry and the state transgender association had also sent out a complaint on the matter.

Anannyah was a native of Kollam Peruman. Though she had filed her nomination against Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty in Malappuram as the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP), she pulled out during the last week of the campaigning following internal issues within DSJP.

In 2020, Ananya underwent surgery at the hospital and her recent media report revealed that she was suffering from immense pain and facing several issues following the surgery.

“There was clear negligence by the hospital and the doctor who performed the surgery. Ananya’s death is mysterious and she should get justice. Action must be taken against the hospital authorities for negligence,” said Shyama S Prabha, a transwoman activist told the New Indian Express.

