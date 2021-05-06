Kerala Under Complete Lockdown from May 8-16: What's Allowed and Not Allowed

Kerala on Thursday announced a complete lockdown from May 8 and extended up to May 16 due to surge in covid-19 cases. Strict lockdown-like restrictions are already in place in the southern state reported 42,464 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count so far, pushing the tally to 17,86,396, while 63 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 5,628, the state government said.

Here are the details of what will be allowed during the lockdown:

• Shops including ration shops, dealing with groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat and fish products will be allowed to remain open.

• Not more than 20 people will be allowed in marriage functions fixed before the lockdown. The families will be required to inform the police and register themselves on the Jagratha portal.

• Funerals will be allowed to be attended by 20 persons only.

• Use of taxis and auto-rickshaws and cab services including Uber, Ola, etc. will be permitted only to procure essential commodities, medicines, and attend to medical emergencies. These will also be allowed to transport from/to airports and railway stations with proof of ticket.

• Private vehicles shall be allowed only to the extent of procuring essential commodities, medicines and for other activities permitted under:

◦ For persons travelling for vaccination with proof of registration,

◦ Movement of persons from other states/countries to destination from the railway station and airport with proof of ticket.

• Shops including ration shops (under PDS) dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries.

• District authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes.

• All shops shall be closed by 7:30 PM.

• Banks, insurance and financial services from 10 AM to 1 PM only for the public with minimal staff up to 2 PM. Co-operative credit societies.

• Print and electronic media

• Cable service, DTH, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services

• Delivery of all essential goods, including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipment through e-commerce and home delivery.

• Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services

• Capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Cold storage and warehousing services

• Private Security services

• Supply of hygiene materials

• Private establishments involved in the production and supply of equipment required to contain COVID-19, including masks, sanitisers, drugs, personal protective equipment’s (PPE) etc.

• Repair services of essential equipment, including vehicles.

• Toll booths, Marine fishing, Inland fisheries and aquaculture

• Palliative care services, movement of house helps and caregivers for elderly and bedridden persons

shall be permitted.

• Pre-monsoon preparedness works, including cleaning works, shall be permitted.

• Manufacturing units of essential commodities production units which require continuous process 24*7.

• Units manufacturing medical supplies, including medical oxygen cylinders or cylinders or industrial gas cylinders, units converting industrial gas cylinders to medical oxygen cylinders.

• Manufacturing units involved in exports to other countries.

• All roadways and waterways transport services will remain suspended. However, air and rail services (Except Metro) will remain operational.

• Goods transport will continue. Agricultural, horticultural, fisheries, plantation and animal husbandry activities

will be allowed with minimum movement of persons. Procurement and marketing of perishable agricultural commodities will also be permitted.

• Fire, Law and order and emergency services.

• Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector such as dispensaries, chemists and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc., will continue to remain functional. Transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, other hospital services will also be permitted.

• Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels that are accommodating tourists and person stranded due to lockdown, as well as establishments earmarked for quarantine facilities, will be allowed to operate.

• Construction and maintenance works shall be permitted. MGNREGA and Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme works with groups of up to 5 persons maintaining Covid protocols shall be permitted. Transportation of workers to the site adhering to Covid protocols will also be permitted. However, such transportation may be minimised.

Here are those services that will not be allowed:

• All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc., shall remain closed.

• All places of worship shall be closed for the public. All social /political/ sports/entertainment academic/ cultural/ religious gatherings will remain barred.

• Central govt offices except for defence, central armed police forces, public utilities including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, postal dept, FCI, airport, railways, airport, seaport will remain closed.

• Kerala govt offices except for Health, Ayush, Revenue, LSGD, Food and Civil Supplies, Industries, Labour, Zoo, Kerala IT mission, Irrigation, Veterinary services, Social Justice Institutions, Printing, Insurance Medical Services. Police, Excise, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire & Emergency Services, Disaster Management, Forest and prisons.

The District Collectors will deploy Sectorial Magistrates and Incident Commanders in the respective local jurisdictions to implement these measures. The Incident Commander will be responsible for the overall

implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdiction. All other line department officials in the specified area will work under the directions of such Incident Commander.

