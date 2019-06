Kerala University IInd Allotment List 2019 for Undergraduate Courses Published at keralauniversity.ac.in, Download via Direct Link

The Kerala University has published second allotment list mentioning names of all participating colleges and their category wise seat intake capacity for each undergraduate course. The Kerala University IInd seat allotment list 2019 was released on June 10 and all the candidates who have applied for admission to several undergraduate courses can check the name of their desired college at official website of the University keralauniversity.ac.in . The allotment list 2019 can also be accessed through this direct link admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in The Ist seat allotment list 2019 of Kerala University was released on June 4.Step 1- Visit Kerala University Official website admissions.Keralauniversity.ac.in Step 2- On homepage there is Kerala University Degree Second Allotment Results 2019 tab, click itStep 3- On new window enter the application number and passwordStep 4- The Kerala University IInd Allotment List 2019 will appear on the screenStep 5- Take a printout for future referenceAccording to a media report, candidates of Kerala University IInd seat allotment list 2019 willing to appear for the admission process have to pay the counselling fees by June 13. However, the admission fee has to be paid after securing a seat. Candidates who have secured allotment in the second list and could not get a confirmed admission in the first Kerala University seat allotment list are allowed to take part in counseling phase.The release for third allotment list 2019 of Kerala University is scheduled on June 14 and classes for academic year 2019-2021 in all affiliated colleges will commence from June 17.