Kerala Unlock: Colleges, Cinema Halls to Reopen from October 25; What's Open and Closed

The Kerala government on Saturday relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, allowing Cinema theatre and indoor auditoriums to reopen from October 25. The state reported 13,217 fresh infection cases and 121 deaths, according to official data. About 96,835 samples were tested and 14,437 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The decision was taken during a Covid-19 review meeting held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Here’s a list of places/institutions that will be reopened:

• Cinema theatres and indoor auditoriums will reopen with restrictions. The entry will be for those who have got two doses of vaccination and the employees are required to be fully vaccinated.

• 50 per cent seating capacity will be allowed in the cinema halls and indoor auditoriums.

• Classes will begin for all students in colleges from October 18. Students, staff and teachers who have taken both doses of vaccine will be allowed to attend.

• Pre-metric hostels and model residential schools can open from November 1 along with other schools in bio-bubble form. The staff will have to take both the dose of the vaccine.

• For marriage and funerals, 50 guests will be allowed.

• Gram Sabhas can also begin from November 1 with a cap of 50 people and following social distancing norms.

