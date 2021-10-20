Weather Updates: 46 Killed in U'khand, Toll May Go Up; IMD Says Rain Will Now Shift Towards UP, Bengal

Kerala, Uttarakhand Rain Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a three-day rain alert in Kerala, beginning today. Orange alert has been issued for 11 districts for Wednesday, same warning has been given to 12 districts on Thursday. Yellow alert has also been issued in two districts for Thursday and same rain warning for all districts on Friday. The IMD has also said that the “worst seems to be over" for Uttarakhand, where 47 people have been killed due to rain fury. Rains are likely to continue till Tuesday night in some parts of the state, after which the intense rainfall activity is expected to shift eastwards to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and most parts of northeastern region, a newspaper report stated.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that the situation in Garhwal is almost under control. “Routes have been reopened and ‘Char Dham Yatra’ will be resumed from tomorrow. Rains have mainly affected the Kumaon area — Naintal, Haldwani, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat," he added. Meanwhile, roads were reported to have been damaged in Kalimpong, in the Himalayan foothills of West Bengal, after rains lashed the area for 48 hours.

Here Are All the Latest Rain-related Updates:

• Orange alert has been issued for Wednesday in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. Three districts have yellow alert with heavy rainfall at isolated places.

• An official note from Uttarakhand government has put the death toll at 46, of which 28 died in Nainital district. It said that 11 people are still missing and the toll likely to increase. Twelve people have been injured and are been treated at hospitals.

• Places mostly in northeastern region, which have already been witnessing rains for the last few days, are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, the IMD was quoted by Indian Express. “The easterlies will interact with the low pressure system prevailing over north Jharkhand, Bihar and west Uttar Pradesh. As a result, heavy rain is likely mainly over the northeast, Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday," an IMD official said.

• The report further said that while there is likely to be reduction in rainfall over eastern India from Thursday, the rainfall activity will largely shift to southern peninsular India, with Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry expected to see significant rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

• Forty-two more people were reported killed in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region on Tuesday as several houses collapsed following incessant downpour, taking the toll due to rain-related incidents in the state to 47. The connectivity to Nainital was restored in the evening after hours of struggle amid inclement weather, officials said.

• With 42 new fatalities in the Kumaon region, the death toll in the disaster has risen to 47 as five deaths were reported on Monday. “The number of casualties in the Kumaon region alone has crossed 40," DIG Nilesh Anand Bharne was quoted by PTI.

• In Chhattisgarh’s Durg, fifty-five people, including 44 women and four children, are stuck in Uttarakhand following heavy rainfall there, officials said on Tuesday. They have been accommodated in a school in Nainital and the local administration has arranged food and water for them, the officials added. “Fifty five people, including 44 women and four children, from an aerobic class in Sector-10 of Bhilai town had gone on a tour of Nainital last week. They are stranded there following heavy rains and landslides," said Durg Additional Collector Nupur Rashi Panna.

