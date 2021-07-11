Kerala Varsity Professor Booked for Sending 'Obscene' Messages to Girl Students

A professor of the Calicut University has been placed under suspension for allegedly sending obscene chat messages to girl students.

A case has also been registered in this regard, after the University Registrar referred the complaint to the police on Friday.

The allegation of harassment through social media has been raised against Harris, an assistant professor of the University. Based on the complaint, the University authorities suspended the teacher on Saturday, the Tenjipalam station SHO Shaiju said.

