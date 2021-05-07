Kerala: Visuals of Covid Patient Taken on Bike Creates Controversy, Probe Ordered

Visuals of a Covid positive patient being taken on a bike by two volunteers wearing PPE kits from a domiciliary care centre to a hospital in Alappuzha has created a controversy.

Domiciliary care centres are where asymptomatic patients, who could have been in home isolation, are kept as they may not have space in their respective homes.

Alappuzha collector A Alexander said that the volunteers had taken him to the private hospital without informing the health authorities because the patient was uneasy.

Domiciliary care centres run by the local bodies should have nursing staff and volunteers, however the district medical officer found that there was no nurse appointed by the panchayath at this centre.

Alexander said, “When they reached the private hospital we were informed and we immediately sent an ambulance and the patient was taken to a general hospital."

The domiciliary care centre there are about 30 asymptomatic patients. A medical officer is in charge as a nodal officer.

The collector has sought a report from the district magistrate’s office on the issue.

The district medical officer of Alappuzha said that there is an established system for shifting a patient in an ambulance. “None of the call centres received a call for an ambulance. If they had informed, we could have immediately provided an ambulance. DMO will be submitting a report to the district collector soon," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here