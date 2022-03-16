Kerala CM, Opposition leader Spar in Assembly Over KSU-SFI Clash in Law College

The Kerala legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a war of words between chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and leader of Opposition VD Satheesan over a student clash in a government law college, following which the opposition Congress-led UDF staged a walkout.

The visuals of the Tuesday night clash, in which a woman leader of Congress’s students’ wing, Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), was seen beaten up and dragged on the road, were aired by TV channels. At least four students, including three KSU activists and a worker of CPI(M)’s Students’ Federation of India (SFI), were injured in the clash at the Government Law College.

The arguments between the rival groups, in connection with the inauguration of the college union held on Tuesday, reportedly snowballed into a clash.

While raising the issue as a submission in the House, Satheesan criticised the Left outfit and alleged it was tough to differentiate between SFI workers and goondas. He said the 20-year-old KSU leader was brutally beaten up by the SFI activists without considering that she is a woman.

Advertisement

Vijayan alleged that the opposition was trying to insult the SFI over the issue and urged the opposition leader to refrain from “misusing" his position for the same.

The CM said, “There was a clash around 8.30pm between students who stayed back even after the programmes were over. It is true that clash happened between KSU and SFI. The students who got injured are being treated at a medical college. A case has been registered. The police have said that students from both the KSU and SFI were injured. Police will inquire and take action." Both the students’ unions have filed cases against each other.

He also claimed that the Congress-UDF was upset over the SFI’s growth in the state’s campuses, which forced them to come up with charges against the outfit.

The chief minister also urged Saatheesan not to stoop to the level of a KSU or Youth Congress leader.

The LoP said Vijayan should not lower himself to the grade of a party secretary who gives instructions to annihilate its opponents.

Satheeshan said, “By trying to insult me through your words, you are actually giving licence to a group behaving like goons. When our girls are attacked, we will bring up that issue."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.