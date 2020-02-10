Kerala Warden Beats Boy With Cleaning Mop for Multiplication Error; Booked

Wayanad: A case has been registered against the warden of a boys hostel of a tribal school here for allegedly beating up a nine-year-old boy for making mistake in the multiplication table, police said on Monday.

As per a preliminary probe, it seems like the boy was beaten using a cleaning mop, they said, adding they were yet to arrest the warden, Anoop. The boy had complained to his parents about the incident.

"We were informed that a tribal boy was beaten in a brutal manner," police said. The 4th standard student told police that he was beaten up for making some mistake while answering some questions regarding the multiplication table.

