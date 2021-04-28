Kerala Wednesday Lottery Akshaya AK-495 Result for April 28 at 3 PM, Here’s How You Can Check

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the winners of the Wednesday lottery Akshaya AK-495 today on April 28 at 3.00 pm. Those who have an Akshaya AK-495 ticket can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net. The lucky winners of the Kerala state lottery ‘Akshaya AK 495’ will take home a cash prize of up to Rs 70 lakh. There are a total of nine prizes in the Kerala Wednesday lottery including a consolation prize of Rs 8000. The second, third, and fourth prize winner will get Rs 5 lakhs, 1 lakhs, and Rs 5000, respectively.

Here’s the complete list of prize money that a winner can get in the Akshaya AK-495 lottery.

First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakhs

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Here’s how you can check the ‘Akshaya AK-495’ result on April 28:

Step 1:Visit the Kerala Lottery’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link for the ‘Kerala Lottery Result 28.4.2021 Akshaya AK 495’ lottery available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will display ‘Akshaya AK-495’ lottery results for April 28

Step 4:Search for your ticket number in the winning list

Those winning any of the prizes in the Kerala Wednesday lottery will have to claim their prize money from the concerned department within 30 days of the release of the result. After 30 days, the ticket is not considered valid. Three Taluk lottery offices at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District are functioning under the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala at present.

Kerala is the first state to set up India’s lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1, 1967. The ticket was priced at Re 1 and the first prize money was Rs 50,000. The first draw was conducted on January 26, 1968.

At present, the department rolls out seven weekly lotteries named Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries and six bumper lotteries.

