'Kerala Will Achieve Herd Immunity Soon': CM Vijayan Outlines Vax Drive, Curb Measures Amid Case Rise

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Saturday that the percentage of people being admitted to hospitals had come in the past week compared to the earlier two weeks, even as the state reports a high number of new coronavirus infections and deaths.

From August 14 to August 20, 1,77,935 Covid patients were admitted in hospitals - 5.99 percent of existing cases. However, in a fortunate development, the percentage of cases admitted to hospitals had reduced to 5.23 per cent, even as the cases had increased to 2,23,197, Vijayan said.

Talking about the state’s vaccination figures, the Kerala CM said almost 75 per cent of those above the age of 18 had received their first dose. A total of 2,15,72,491 people have received the first dose and 79,90,200 have received the second dose, he said, adding that 27.84 per cent of the state’s 18+ population had been inoculated with the second shot. Ninety-two per cent people above 45 have received their first dose and 48 per cent their second dose.

In the total population, 60.94 per cent have received their first dose and 22.57 percent have been immunised with their the second dose, Vijayan said.

From June to August, Kerala has vaccinated 1.95 crore people, and the state aims to give at least the first dose of vaccine for all above 18 by this month.

The Chief Minister said the state was facing “severe shortage" of vaccines, and the Centre had informed that Kerala would receive 9,97,570 doses of vaccine on Sunday.

He said 100 per cent healthcare and frontline workers had got their first dose and 87 per cent had received their second dose.

“As vaccinating people is progressing at a great pace we are hoping to achieve herd immunity soon. Health experts have opined that considering all these reasons the recent surge in covid cases in Kerala should not be very worrying," said the CM.

He said the government had held a discussion with health experts at the national and international level to assess the covid situation in Kerala.

The Kerala CM said neighbourhood watch committees with government employees, volunteers and residents association members would be formed to control the surge of cases, adding that if anyone breaks quarantine rules they would be fined and would also be kept in paid quarantine centres.

Vijayan said police services would be utilised to ensure covid positive people were staying in quarantine at homes, and that cases would be registered against those violating quarantine rules. Police motorcycle teams will be deputed for these checks, he said.

High Cases, Slight Dip in TPR

Kerala continued to report a high number of COVID-19 infections, with 29,682 cases and 142 deaths on Saturday, while the Total Positivity Rate saw a slight dip. The numbers took the total affected in the state to 41,81,137 and the fatality count to 21,422. The TPR stood at 17.54 per cent, as compared to 17.91 on Friday.

The state has been consistently posting high numbers over the past few days, accounting for a bulk of the infections reported nationwide. Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of cases- 3,474, followed by Ernakulam with 3,456 and Malappuram with 3,166. Meanwhile, 25,910 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total cured in the state to 39,09,096.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that 1,69,237 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,22,34,770 and that the TPR was 17.54 per cent. The health department, in a release, said 185 people found infected today arrived in the state from outside and 28,008 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The source of infection of 1,357 people was yet to be traced. Among the infected were 132 health workers, it said. Currently, there are 2,50,065 persons under treatment in the state. There are 6,03,968 people under observation in the state, of whom 33,441 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

