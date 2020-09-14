Kerala Win Win Lottery W-581 Results Declared; This Ticket Number Wins First Prize of Rs 75 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery department today declared the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-581. Those who bought the tickets of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-581 can check their results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteries.com.

Ticket number WP-587420 has won the first prize of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh has gone to ticket number WU-467820. The third prize of Rs 1 lakh has been bagged by ticket numbers WN-401502, WO-596398, WP-110482, WR-597597, WS-228618, WT-187408, WU-458907, WV-575343, WW-145723, WX-289204, WY-685212 and WZ-463904.

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 has been won by ticket numbers WN 587420, WO 587420, WR 587420, WS 587420, WT 587420, WU 587420, WV 587420, WW 587420, WX 587420, WY 587420 and WZ 587420.

There are also other prizes of smaller amounts. A single ticket of the Kerala lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book comes at a price of Rs 750.

How to check results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-581 -

Step 1: Google Kerala State Lotteries

Step 2: On the homepage, go to results section

Step 3: Click on Win-Win Lottery result

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is printed on the result

Winners should note that they are required to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of results. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, it can be received from any lottery shop in the state.

However, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, winners will have to claim it by furnishing the lottery ticket and a valid ID at a bank or government lottery office.

The Kerala lottery department holds four festival bumper draws, besides the regular lotteries. The bumper draws take place on Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra. It also organises two seasonal jackpots, monsoon and summer bumper.