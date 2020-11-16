Kerala Win Win Lottery W-590 Results Declared; Check Out the Winning Ticket Numbers Here

The results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-590 has been declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the official website to check the state lotteries result.

The first prize of Rs 75 lakh for Kerala Win Win Lottery W-590 has been won by the ticket holder with the number WL 299577. The ticket number of the second prize (worth Rs 5 lakh) is WC 746921. The numbers for winning the third prize (Rs 1 lakh) are WA627224, WB 500556, WC 501955, WD 149521, WE 361008, WF 554852, WG 776487, WH 677938, WJ 643942, WK 469282, WL 381437 and WM 378733.

For checking if you have the winning ticket for Kerala Win Win Lottery W-590 or not, you need to take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: The homepage has the option ‘Kerala Lottery Result 16.11.20 Win Win W-590 Lottery Result’

Step 3: Scroll down on the homepage

Step 4: Lottery Results are displayed under the ‘Kerala Lottery Result 16.11.2020’ section

Step 5: Match your ticket number with the winning ticket numbers

There are different prize amounts. Apart from the top three prizes, there are fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and consolation prizes. If you are a lucky ticket holder for Kerala Win Win Lottery W-590 and have won a prize, you need to claim it at the state lottery department office in case it is more than Rs 5,000. The winners are supposed to submit their valid ID proof for verification. Once the authentication process is over, then the winner will get the prize.

However, if the inning amount is less than Rs 5,000, you can get the money at any of the lottery shops of the state. Winners need to claim their prizes within 30 days of the declaration of results.

There will be a tax deduction as per the state rules if it is applicable on the winning amount.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-590 is declared every Monday. There are weekly lotteries all seven days of the week declared by the state lottery department named Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.