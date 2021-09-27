Kerala Win Win W-365 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Win Win W-365 Lottery for September 27 Postponed; Check New Date Here

The Kerala Lottery Department has postponed the lucky draw for WIN WIN’ W-365 lottery. The draw for the same will now take place on Sunday, October 3. However, the Sthree Sakthi SS-280 lottery will take place on time tomorrow on September 28. You can check the LIVE results of the same here from 3 pm.

Kerala is one of the 13 states that organises legalised lotteries. Every Monday, the Government of Kerala Lotteries Department declares the ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala Lottery results at 3 pm. The ‘WIN-WIN’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that gets updated every Monday.

There are various attractive prizes for the winners of the Kerala WIN WIN W-365 Lottery. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets a chance to lay hands on a hefty sum of Rs 65 lakhs.

The prize for the individual who bags the second spot is no less. They get to take home Rs 10 lakh. Prize money of Rs 1 lakh is awarded to the person who bags the third position in the winning list.

For the fourth and fifth spot, winner gets Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also has prizes for sixth and seventh spot winners. While the winner of the sixth prize gets Rs 500, the winner of the seventh prize in the lottery receives Rs100.

Ticket holders should note that the ‘WIN-WIN’ Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The prize winners are suggested to first verify the winning numbers with the results that are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners of the lottery can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. They are expected to submit their winning tickets at the government lottery office along with identification proofs for the claim. Individuals who win Rs 1 Lakh or an amount above it will have to contact the director or the deputy director of the state lotteries.

The winning tickets are supposed to be surrendered within 30 days of the announcement of the result. The winners have to make sure that the tickets of the Kerala Lottery are intact and not damaged. A mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and further the winners will not be presented with the cash prize.

