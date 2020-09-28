Kerala Win Win W-583 Lottery Results to be Announced Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be declaring the results of Kerala Win Win W-583 lottery on Monday. Those who have bought Kerala Win Win W-583 lottery tickets will be able to check the results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ and http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

The first prize of Kerala Win Win W-583 lottery is worth Rs 75 lakh, while the winners of the second and third prizes will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize of Kerala Win Win W-583 lottery is Rs 8000.

The fourth, fifth and sixth prize winners will receive Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 each. The seventh and eighth prizes are worth Rs 500 and Rs 100.

How to check Kerala Win Win W-583 lottery result

Step 1: Enter the url keralalotteries.com on Google or type Kerala lottery in any search engine

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the results section

Step 3: Click on Win Win W-583

Step 4: Check if your ticket number features in the result

In case you have won any prize in Kerala Win Win W-583 lottery, you will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, then winners can receive it from any lottery shop in Kerala by furnishing the ticket. On the other hand, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, then the money can be claimed only by visiting a bank or government lottery office in the state. At the bank or government lottery office, winners will have to surrender their ticket and submit a valid ID proof.

Following this, the officials concerned for scrutiny of the claims will carry out the verification process and after that prize money will be handed over to the winners. If the winning amount falls in the tax slab, then the amount will be given after the tax deduction. A single lottery ticket costs Rs 40, while the complete book can be bought by paying Rs 750.