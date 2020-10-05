Kerala Win-Win W-584 Lottery Results to be Declared Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will be releasing the results of the Kerala Win-Win W-584 lottery today. The results of Kerala Win-Win W-584 lottery can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

Winner of the first prize of Kerala Win-Win W-584 lottery gets Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prizes are worth Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Cost of a single lottery ticket is Rs 40, while the whole book can be purchased by paying Rs 750.

How to check Kerala Win-Win W-584 lottery results

Step 1: Google Kerala lottery or go to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Win-Win W-584 lottery

Step 3: Following that, you can see the result

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers printed on the result

Apart from big prizes, people can also win prizes of smaller amounts. The fourth and fifth prizes are worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000, while the sixth and seventh prizes fetch Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. There is also an eighth prize worth Rs 100.

Those who win will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the results. People should note that if the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, they can receive their winning amount from any lottery shop in Kerala.

On the other hand, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, then one will have to visit a bank or government lottery office in the state to receive prize money.

At the office or bank, a verification process will be carried out by officials concerned. It is done to make sure that the person claiming the prize is genuine.

Prize money will be disbursed after completion of the verification process. Besides, if the winning amount falls under the tax bracket, then the amount will be given after tax deduction. If it does not come under the ambit of tax, then the whole amount will be provided.