Kerala Win-Win W-585 Lottery Result Declared at keralalotteryresult.net; Winner Gets Rs 75 Lakh

Results of lottery prizes, the highest being Rs 75 lakhs, were announced on Monday, October 12, by the Kerala State Lottery department. The results can be checked by ticket holders on Kerala lottery website or here.

Apart from the first prize of a whopping Rs 75 lakhs, Kerala Win-Win W-585 lottery has many exciting prizes for the winning ticket holders.

Second prize is of Rs 5 lakhs, while the ticket holder who has the lucky number will win Rs 1 lakh distributed by the State Lottery Department. But that is not all, there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

In order to check the results, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the website http://www.keralalotteries.com/index.php

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Results View’ and then on ‘Results’

Step 3: A page will open with the list of lottery names and results.

Step 4: Click on the ‘View’ option adjacent to Win-Win (W-585).

Step 5: Match the numbers displayed in the results with your ticket number.

The result of the Win-Win lottery is announced every Monday by the department. A single lottery ticket is priced at Rs 40.

Winning ticket holders should make their claim in the lottery office within 30 days of the announcement of the result. They should submit the documents required for authentication in order to receive the prize amount, in cases where the amount is more than Rs 5,000. If the money awarded is less than Rs 5,000 then the winners will get their prize by showing their ticket at any state lottery shop.

The state lottery programme is run by the government of Kerala. The first lottery department of India was set up in Kerala in 1967. There are seven weekly lotteries awarded by the department namely — Win-Win, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Karunya Plus (formerly called Pratheeksha), Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami. This was launched to provide a non-tax revenue to the state and income to the poor people.