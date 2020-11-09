Kerala Win Win W-589 Lottery Results Declared; This Ticket Number Wins First Prize of Rs 75 Lakh

Kerala Win Win W-589 lottery results have been released by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Those who purchased the tickets of Win Win W-589 Kerala lottery can check their results at keralalotteries.net.

The first prize of Rs 75 lakh has been bagged by ticket number WX 525531, while the second prize of Rs 5 lakh has gone to ticket number WX 345829. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh has been won by these ticket numbers: WN 705590, WO 158297, WP 751173, WR 572135, WS 114529, WT 524467, WU 284573, WV 175073, WW 359219, WX 465425, WY 505392 and WZ 230420.

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 has gone to these ticket numbers: WN 525531, WO 525531, WP 525531, WR 525531, WS 525531, WT 525531, WU 525531, WV 525531, WW 525531, WY 525531 and WZ 525531.

How to check Kerala Win Win W-589 lottery results -

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the link for Win Win W-589 Kerala lottery on the homepage

Step 3: Result will display on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers given in the result

If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, then it can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, then winners will have to go to a bank or government lottery office to receive the amount.

At the bank or government lottery office, they will have to provide their lottery ticket and a valid ID proof, which is needed for identity verification.

The identity verification is carried out to make sure no fraud takes place in the name of genuine winners. The winning amount will be disbursed after this process.

If the amount comes in the tax slab, then prize money will be provided after tax deduction.

Those who want to try their luck can purchase tickets of weekly Kerala lotteries. As single ticket of Kerala lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book comes at a price of Rs 750.