Kerala Win Win W-589 Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 3pm; Check on Official Website

Kerala Win Win W-589 lottery results will be announced today on Monday, November 9. The results for the Kerala Win Win W-589 Lottery will be released by the Kerala State lottery department after holding a draw for it. Kerala lottery Win Win W-589 result will be available at keralalotteries.net.

The first prize of Kerala Win Win W-589 lottery is Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh. The third and fourth prizes fetch Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000. The fifth prize of Win Win W-589 lottery is of Rs 2,000, and the sixth prize is worth Rs 1,000. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Win Win W-589 lottery results

Step 1: Visit keralalotteries.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Kerala Win Win W-589 lottery

Step 3: Result will appear on screen in form of a PDF file

Step 4: Keep your tickets handy to check if your ticket number is there in the result

If your ticket number is in the Kerala Win Win W-589 lottery result PDF, check which prize you have won. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winning amount can be received from any lottery shop in Kerala. On the other hand, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed by visiting a bank or a government lottery office.

Besides, people should note that they must claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result. If a person is going to a bank or government lottery office, there he will have to surrender his lottery ticket and furnish a valid ID proof for verification. The identity verification is carried out so that only genuine people can get the prize money.

The money for Kerala Win Win W-589 lottery will be disbursed after the verification process. If the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, then it will be provided after tax deduction. If it does not come in the tax net, exact amount will be given.