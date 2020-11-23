Kerala Win-Win W-591 Lottery: Results Today at 3pm at keralalotteryresult.net; Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh

The results of the Kerala Win-Win W-591 Lottery will be announced at 3 pm on Monday, November 23 by the Kerala State Lottery Department on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-591 draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Those who tried their luck can check the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-591 draw results by following steps:

Step 1: First, go to the official website where the results of the Kerala state lotteries are being published at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab for Win-Win lottery

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link which reads, Kerala State Lottery 23.11.20 Win-Win W-591

Step 4: Again a new page will open with the results of Kerala Win-Win W-591 Lottery

Step 5: To check your results, match your ticket number with the number on the winning list.

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the numbers on the Kerala Win-Win W-591 Lottery winners list, then you have to claim it within 30 days of the release of results. If the prize money is up to Rs 1 lakh, then the winner has to claim it at district lottery offices. However, if the prize money is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, then it can be claimed from the deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

For winning amount more than 20 lakhs, the winner has to claim the prize money at Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala. The lucky winner will have to submit the ticket to the department with the name, address and signature his/her on the backside of the ticket. The winning amount is subjected to tax deduction, according to the rules and regulations of the state government.

Department will allow the winner to take the amount to their home only after the verification process. The winners of the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-591 will have to complete their verification in Taluk Lottery Offices located at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District or Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

There are a total of eight prizes in Kerala Win-Win W-591 Lottery and a consolation prize of Rs.8000. Here is the list of prize money that you might win if you have the lucky ticket of the Kerala Win-Win W-591 Lottery:

· First Prize- Rs 75 lakhs

· Second Prize- Rs 5 lakhs

· Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

· Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

· Fifth Prize- Rs 2,000

· Sixth Prize- Rs 1,000

· Seventh Prize- Rs 500

· Eighth Prize- Rs. 100

· Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Kerala State Lottery Department rolls out 7 lotteries every week, named as Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Nirmal, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami. Apart from these weekly lotteries, the department also releases six bumper lotteries.