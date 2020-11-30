Kerala Win-Win W-592 lottery: Result to be Announced Today, Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakhs

On November 30, the Kerala State Lottery department will announce the result of the Kerala Win-Win W-592 lottery at 3 pm on the website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

If you are a ticket holder of the Kerala Win-Win W-592 lottery, then you need to follow these steps in order to check the results:

Step 1: Open the website http://www.keralalotteries.com/index.php

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find an option, Kerala Lottery 30-11-2020 Win Win Result W-592. Click on that

Step 3: A new page will open with the results of Kerala Win-Win W-592 lottery

Step 4: Check if you are the lucky one by seeing if the lottery number on your ticket matches with the winning digits

If you are a winning ticket holder, then you need to claim the prize within 30 days of the announcement of the result. To get the prize money, winners need to present their winning ticket and other documents for verification. Winners will get the prize money only after the completion of this verification process. This is for those whose the prize money is more than Rs 5,000. The prize money can be claimed at any state lottery shop by presenting the ticket if it is less than Rs 5,000.

The first prize of the Kerala Win-Win W-592 lottery is Rs 75 lakhs. Apart from the whooping prize, Kerala Win-Win W-592 lottery has many exciting prizes for the winning ticket holders. Here is the list of the prizes:

• First Prize- Rs 75 lakhs

• Second Prize- Rs 5 lakhs

• Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

• Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

• Fifth Prize- Rs 2,000

• Sixth Prize- Rs 1,000

• Seventh Prize- Rs 500

• Eighth Prize- Rs 100

• Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

In 1967, the first lottery department of India was set up in Kerala. The department rolls out seven weekly lotteries namely — Win-Win, Dhanasree, Pournami, Akshaya, Karunya Plus (formerly called Pratheeksha), Karunya and Bhagyanidhi. Apart from these, it also rolls out six bumper lotteries.