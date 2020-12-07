Kerala Win-Win W-593 Lottery Results Announced at keralalotteryresult.net; Details Here

Kerala Win-Win W-593 lottery results have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The results of Kerala Win-Win W-593 lottery are available at keralalotteryresult.net. A single ticket of Kerala lottery costs Rs 40, while the whole book is priced at Rs 750. Those who want to try their luck can buy tickets of Kerala lottery from any lottery shop in the state.

Winner of the first prize of the Kerala Win-Win W-593 lottery gets Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize of the lottery is worth Rs 5 lakh. The third and fourth prizes fetch Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000. Those who have won the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

Ticket number WS 716735 has won the first prize, while ticket number WV 194133 has bagged the second prize. The third prize has gone to ticket numbers - WN 819215, WO 125472, WP 293002, WR 284499, WS 482066, WT 173982, WU 347752, WV 496782, WW 674767, WX 443903, WY 850124 and WZ 311996.

How to check Kerala Win-Win W-593 lottery results -

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Select the link for Win Win Lottery Result W-593

Step 3: You can see Win Win Lottery Result W-593

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers mentioned on the result

Those who bought tickets of Kerala Win-Win W-593 lottery have also won prizes worth smaller amounts. The fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes of the lottery fetch Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100.

Winners should note that they have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Those whose prize money is less than Rs 5,000, can visit any lottery shop in Kerala to get the winning amount. In case the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, then winners have to go the office of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

If the prize money is up to Rs 1 lakh, it can be received from district lottery offices, while the winning amount between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh can be claimed from the office of deputy director of the lottery department.

The winning amount more than Rs 20 lakh can be received from the office of the director of the lottery department.