Kerala Win-Win W-593 Lottery: Results at 3 pm Today; Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakh

Kerala State Lottery Department will release the Kerala Win-Win W-593 Lottery results on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm on Monday (December 7). The Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-593 live result draw will be done at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Those who tried their luck in Kerala weekly lottery draw can check the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-593 results by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website Kerala state lotteries result, https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Kerala Lottery 07-12-2020 Win-Win Result W-593

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with the results of Kerala Win-Win W-593 Lottery draw

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the numbers on the winning list to check whether you are lucky one or not

The first winner will take home a whopping amount of Rs 75 lakhs. Apart from this, there are 8 other prizes in Kerala Win-Win W-593 lottery, including a consolation prize of Rs 8000. Here is the list of prize money that you can win if you are lucky enough to have the winning ticket of the Kerala Win-Win W-592 Lottery:

· First Prize- Rs 75 lakhs

· Second Prize- Rs 5 lakhs

· Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

· Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

· Fifth Prize- Rs 2,000

· Sixth Prize- Rs 1,000

· Seventh Prize- Rs 500

· Eighth Prize- Rs. 100

· Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Those who have Kerala Win-Win W-593 lottery winning ticket will have to claim it within 30 days of the announcement of the draw. Winner having won prize money up to Rs 1 lakh will have to claim it at district lottery offices and the winning amount between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh will be claimed from the deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department. However, if the prize money is more than 20 lakhs, then the winner will have to claim the amount at Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.

To claim the prize money, the winner will have to submit the Kerala Win-Win W-593 lottery ticket to the department with the name, address and his/her signature on the backside of the ticket. The winners will only be allowed to take the amount to their home once they complete the verification process. Winners of the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-593 can complete their verification in Taluk Lottery Offices located at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District. The winning amount will be hand over to the winners after the tax deduction, according to the rules and regulations of the state government.

Kerala State Lottery Department rolls out 7 lotteries draw in every week, which are named as Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Nirmal, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami. There are also six bumper lotteries conducted by the Kerala State lottery department.