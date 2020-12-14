Kerala Win-Win W-594 Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 3 pm at keralalotteryresult.net

The Kerala Win-Win W-594 lottery results for Monday, December 14 will be announced at 3 PM. The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the result on keralalotteryresult.net. If you are a Kerala Win-Win W-594 lottery ticket buyer, you will be able to check the result by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice and visit the official website - keralalotteryresult.net, where the results of the Kerala state lotteries are declared

Step 2: On the home page, look for an option that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 14.12.2020 Win-Win W-594’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the results of Kerala Win-Win W-594 Lottery. It will contain a list of persons who won prizes in each category

Step 4: To see if you are the lucky winner, carefully match the digits of your lottery ticket number with the number provided in the list. In case your number matches, it means you have won the prize

Those who are winners of the Kerala Win-Win W-594 lottery are required to keep few important in mind. The prize of Kerala Win-Win W-594 Lottery has to be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of results by the winner. The winner must submit their ticket along with the name, address and signature on the back of the ticket, accompanied with a valid ID proof to the lottery department to claim the prize. The amount of the prize money will be credited only after the deduction of taxes.

The following is the Kerala Win-Win W-594 lottery prize structure:

· First prize – Rs 75 lakh

· Second prize – Rs 5 lakh

· Third prize – Rs 1 lakh

· Fourth prize – Rs 5000

· Fifth prize – Rs 2000

· Sixth prize – Rs 1000

· Seventh prize – Rs 500

· Eighth prize – Rs 100

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.

The first lottery department of India was set up in 1967 in Kerala. There is one lottery every day of the week by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The department currently rolls out seven weekly lotteries — Win-Win, Dhanasree, Pournami, Akshaya, Karunya Plus (formerly called Pratheeksha), Karunya and Bhagyanidhi. Additionally, they also roll out six bumper lotteries. Apart from these, it also declares six bumper lotteries.