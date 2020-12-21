Kerala Win-Win W-595 Lottery: First Prize Rs 75 Lakh; Results at 3 pm Today

The oldest lottery department of the country, the Kerala State Lottery department will announce the result of the Kerala Win-Win W-595 lottery at 3 pm on the website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The ticket holders of Kerala Win-Win W-595 lottery can visit the website to check these results.

To know if you have won or not, you can take the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website http://www.keralalotteries.com/index.php

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage, you will find an option, Kerala Lottery 21-12-2020 Win Win Result W-595. Click on that

Step 3: Upon clicking on this, a new page will open which will have the lottery results

Step 4: You need to see if the numbers on your lottery ticket match the number in the result of Kerala Win-Win W-595 lottery

The ticket holders can also confirm the results of the lottery in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning ticket holders should claim their prize within 30 days of the announcement of the result.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, then the winners can get the prize from any state lottery shop. However, the procedure for getting the prize money which is more than Rs 5,000 is different.

Lucky winners need to submit their ticket and a valid ID proof to the state lottery office for the procedure of verification to start. Once the process is complete, lucky winners will get the prize money.

The lucky winners of Kerala Win-Win W-595 lottery can win eight prizes, including the whopping prize money of Rs 75 lakhs for the first lucky draw. Here is the list of the prizes:

· First Prize- Rs 75 lakhs

· Second Prize- Rs 5 lakhs

· Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

· Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

· Fifth Prize- Rs 2,000

· Sixth Prize- Rs 1,000

· Seventh Prize- Rs 500

· Eighth Prize- Rs 100

· Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

The Kerala State Lottery department announces seven weekly lotteries for each day. These are Win-Win, Dhanasree, Pournami, Akshaya, Karunya Plus (formerly called Pratheeksha), Karunya and Bhagyanidhi.