Kerala Win-Win W-596 Lottery Result Declared; Check at keralalotteryresult.net

Kerala Win-Win W-596 lottery results were declared today at 3 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Those who have bought the Kerala Win-Win W-596 lottery tickets will be able to check the results at keralalotteryresult.net. The lottery department holds a draw for a weekly lottery regularly. Tickets of Kerala lottery can be purchased from any lottery shop in the state. Every ticket of the Kerala lottery is priced at Rs 6, while the whole book can be bought at Rs 750.

The first prize of the Kerala Win-Win W-596 lottery is worth Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prizes of the lottery fetch Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize of the Win-Win W-596 lottery is of Rs 8,000. Winners of the fourth and fifth prizes will get Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000. There are also smaller prizes. The sixth, seventh and eighth prizes fetch Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

How to check Kerala Win-Win W-596 lottery results

Step 1: Go to the website keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link of Win-Win W-596 lottery

Step 3: Click on the link, following which you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Result for the Win-Win W-596 lottery will display on screen

Step 5: Check if your ticket number has won any prize

Winners of the Kerala Win-Win W-596will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The prize money of up to Rs 5,000 can be received from any lottery shop in Kerala. On the other hand, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed from the Kerala State Lottery Department.

The amount up to Rs 1 lakh won in the Kerala Win-Win W-596 lottery can be received from any district lottery office, while the prize money between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh will be disbursed by the office of deputy director of the lottery department. Those who win prize worth more than Rs 20 lakh will have to visit the office of the director of the lottery department.