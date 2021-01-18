Kerala Win-Win W-599 Lottery Winner to Get 75 Lakhs; Check Results at 3pm Today

Today at 3 pm, the Kerala State Lottery department will declare the result of the Kerala Win-Win W-599 lottery. The results can be checked at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.The oldest lottery department of the country was established in 1967. Those who have purchased the tickets of the Kerala Win-Win W-599 lottery today can take the following steps to see if they have the jackpot or not:

Step 1: Visit the website http://www.keralalotteries.com/index.php

Step 2: Look for the option on the homepage that says ‘Kerala Lottery 18-01-2021 Win Win Result W-599.’ Click on that

Step 3: A new page will open with the results of Kerala Win-Win W-599 lottery

Step 4: In order to check if you have won the Kerala Win-Win W-599 lottery lottery, check if the number on your lottery ticket matches the one on the winning ticket

Winners can also confirm the results by checking the Kerala Government Gazette. The winner of the Kerala Win-Win W-599 lottery can get the prize money by submitting the proof of identity along with the winning ticket within 30 days of the declaration of results.

Upon the completion of the verification process by the state lottery department, the winner will receive the prize money.If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000 then the prize money can be claimed at any state lottery shop by presenting the ticket.

Those who have the winning tickets can win a number of exciting prizes in the Kerala Win-Win W-599 lottery. Including the consolation prize, there are nine prizes:

First Prize- Rs 75 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 5 lakhs

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize- Rs 500

Eighth Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Apart from Win-Win, there are other weekly lotteries and bumper lotteries that can be played to win the prize money. The names of the lotteries are Dhanasree, Pournami, Akshaya, Karunya Plus (formerly called Pratheeksha), Karunya and Bhagyanidhi.