Kerala Win-Win W-600 Lottery: Results at 3 pm Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 75 Lakhs

The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the results of the Kerala Win-Win W-600 lottery on Monday, February 1 at 3 pm. People with lottery tickets can visit the official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ to know the result. Established in 1967, the lottery department of Kerala is the oldest department of the country. Results of the lottery can also be confirmed by checking the Kerala Government Gazette.

The price of a single lottery ticket issued by the Kerala Lottery Department is Rs 40. There is also an option to purchase the entire booklet at just Rs 750.

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking on the link- http://www.keralalotteries.com/index.php

Step 2: On the homepage, you will get an option as ‘Kerala Lottery 01-02-2021 Win Win Result W-600.’ Click on that

Step 3: The results of the Kerala Win-Win W-600 lottery will get displayed in a new webpage

Step 4: Match the number of your ticket with the one present in the result provided to know if you have won the jackpot or not.

Prize awarded

A number of exciting prizes can be won by the people holding the winning tickets. There are nine prizes awarded to the winners including the consolation prize.

The first prize of the Kerala Win-Win W-600 lottery is of Rs 75 lakhs. The second prize comprises Rs 5 lakhs followed by the third prize of Rs 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners will be getting Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively. While the ticket holder winning sixth prize and seventh prize will get the benefit of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 followed by the eighth prize of Rs 100. The consolation prize of the lottery amounts to Rs 8,000.

Points to know

1. Those who are with the winning tickets will have to submit the identity proof along with the winning ticket within 30 days of the declaration of results to get the prize money.

2. The state lottery department will conduct a verification process after the completion of which the winner will receive the prize money.

3. The prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can be claimed at any state lottery shop by presenting the ticket.

4. In case prize money awarded is taxable, then the winners will receive the amount after reduction of tax.

The state department organizes a number of weekly and bumper lotteries apart from Win-Win. People who want to test their luck can buy the tickets of lotteries including Dhanasree, Pournami, Akshaya, Karunya Plus (formerly called Pratheeksha), Karunya and Bhagyanidhi.