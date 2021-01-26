Kerala Win-Win W-600 Lottery: Results for January 25 to be Out Today, First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakhs

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the Win-Win W-600 lottery result at 3 pm on Monday, January 25 on its official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. Those having Kerala Win-Win W-600 lottery ticket can check the result by matching the digits with the numbers on the winning list. The luckiest winner to get the first prize will bag a whopping amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh followed by the third winner getting Rs 1 lakh. There are five other prizes in Kerala lottery draw, including a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Here is the complete list of prize money that the lucky ticket holders of Kerala Win-Win W-600 lottery can win:

• First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

• Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

• Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

• Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

• Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

• Sixth Prize- Rs 500

• Seventh Prize- Rs 100

• Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

The state lottery department will conduct the Kerala Win-Win W-600 lottery draw at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Those having Kerala Win-Win W-600lottery ticket can check their result by following these steps:

Step 1: Those who have purchased the Kerala lottery ticket will have to go to the official website of State Lottery Department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the tab for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 25.01.2021 Win-Win W-600’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where the Kerala Win-Win W-600 result will open

Step 4: Match your Kerala Win-Win W-600 lottery ticket number with the digits on the winning list

The lucky winners will have to claim the prize money from the State lottery department within 30 days of the draw. The winning amount up to Rs 1 lakh can be claimed from district lottery offices while the prize money between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh has to be received from the office of deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department. However, if the prize money is more than Rs 20 lakhs, the winners will have to report to the director of the State lottery department only.

Kerala Win-Win W-600 lottery winners will have to submit their lottery ticket to the concerned department with their name, address and signature on the backside of the ticket. Once the winning tickets are submitted to the concerned department, a verification process will be conducted by them. The prize money will be given to the winners only after completion of the verification process and a tax deduction, as per the state government rules.

The Kerala Win-Win W-600 Lottery draw is held every week on Monday and the people can try their luck to win a whopping amount. Apart from Win-Win lottery draw, Kerala state lottery department rolls out 6 other lotteries draw on every day of the week. These are Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.