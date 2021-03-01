Kerala Win-Win W-605 Lottery: Results to be Announced at 3pm Today; First Prize Winner Will Get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Win-Win W-605 lottery result will be declared by the State Lottery Department at 3 pm on Monday, March 1. Kerala lotteries draw is conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and the results are also made available on the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net. The ticket holders of the Kerala Win-Win W-605 lottery can match their ticket number to the winning numbers to check the result. Here’s how one can check the Kerala lottery draw result

Steps to check Kerala lottery draw result

Step 1. The Kerala Monday lottery result is available on the official website of State Lottery Department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 01.03.2021 Win-Win W-605’.

Step 3. Kerala Win-Win W-605 result will be opened on a new page.

Step 4. Match your Kerala Win-Win W-605 lottery ticket number with the numbers draw result.

There are multiple prizes for the lucky winners of the Kerala State lottery draw. The first winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize is Rs 1 lakhs. Here is the list of prizes that one can win through the Kerala Win-Win W-605 lottery draw:

· First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

· Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

· Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

· Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

· Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

· Sixth Prize- Rs 500

· Seventh Prize- Rs 100

· Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

The winners of Kerala Win-Win W-605 draw will have to claim the prize money from the State lottery department within 30 days of the release of draw result. Those winning the prize money upto Rs 1 lakh can claim it from district lottery offices while the winning amount between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh can be claimed from the office of deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department. However, if the winning amount is more than Rs 20 lakhs than it canbe claimed from the director of the State lottery department only. To claim the prize money one has to submit their winning lottery ticket to the relevant department with their name, address and signature on the backside of the ticket. After which a verification process will be carried out by them. The prize money will be handed over to the winners only after the completion of the verification process. The winning amount is subjected to a tax deduction as per the state government rules.

The Kerala state lottery department holds a lottery draw on every day of the week. Those who didn’t get to win in Kerala Win-Win W-605 lottery draw, need not be disheartened. One can try their luck in other lotteries draw named Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.