Kerala Win-Win W-608 Lottery Results Announced, First Prize Winner Gets Rs 75 Lakh

Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of Win-Win W-608 lottery. The Kerala Win-Win W-608 lottery draw is conducted every Monday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The results of the draw are also uploaded on the official website of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. Those who tried their luck at the Kerala Monday lottery draw can check the result by using their ticket number.

Steps to check Kerala lottery draw result

Step 1. Those having Kerala Win-Win W-608 lottery will require to visit the official website of the State Lottery Department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

Step 2. Once the result is declared, the link to access ‘Kerala Lottery Result 22.03.2021 Win-Win W-608’ will be made available on the homepage. Click on that.

Step 3. The draw result will be opened on a new page with the winning numbers.

Step 4. The ticket holders can match their Kerala Win-Win W-608 lottery ticket number with the numbers on the winning list.

The first lucky winner will get Rs 75lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize is Rs 1 lakhs. There are 5 more prizes available for the winners of the Kerala Win-Win W-605 lottery. The list of prizes provided below

First Prize- Rs 75 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 5 lakhs

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

The prize money of Kerala Win-Win W-608 draw can be claimed from the State lottery department within 30 days of the declaration of result. One has to submit the lottery ticket with their name, address and signature to the concerned department to claim the prize money. Further, a verification process will be carried out by the state lottery department. Winners will get the prize money after the successful completion of the verification process and a tax deduction as per the state government rules.

The department rolls out 7 daily lotteries as well as six bumper lotteries. One can try their luck in other lotteries draw named Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.