Kerala Win-Win W-610 Lottery: Result to be Out Today at 3pm; How to Check; Prize Details

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the result for Win-Win W-610 lottery draw at 3 pm today on April 5. The Kerala Win-Win lottery draw is conducted every Monday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The results are also displayed on the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Those having Kerala Win-Win W-615 lottery can check the result by using the ticket number. The steps to check Kerala Monday lottery draw result online are mentioned below.

Step 1. Visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2. Click on the link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 05.04.2021 Win-Win W-610'

Step 3. Kerala Win-Win W-610 result will be displayed with all the winning numbers

Step 4. The ticket holders can match their lottery ticket number with the numbers displayed on the winning list

The lucky winners of Kerala Monday lottery draw can win prize money upto Rs 70 lakh, Here is the list of prizes that one can win:

First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

The winners of Kerala Monday lottery draw will have to claim the prize money from the concerned lottery department within 30 days. Prize money up to Rs 1 lakh can be claimed from district lottery offices while the winning amount more than Rs 1 lakh can be claimed from State lottery department. The winning amount is subjected to verification as well as tax deduction as per the state government rules.

The Kerala state lottery department also rolls 6 other lotteries drw on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. One can try their luck in other lotteries draw and get a chance to win a whopping amount.