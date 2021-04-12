Kerala Win-Win W-611 Lottery Result for April 12 at 3pm; Know The Prizes, Other Details Here

The result of the Win-Win W-611 lottery will be released by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm on Monday, April 12. The Kerala Win-Win lottery is a weekly lottery and is conducted by the lottery department every Monday. The winners of the Kerala Lottery are decided on the basis of lucky draws which are held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders of the Monday Kerala lottery on April 12 can check the outcomes on the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net after its declaration.

Participants of the Kerala Win-Win W-611 lottery can check the result with the help of a good internet connection, a mobile phone or computer or laptop and their ticket number. Here are the simple steps which can be followed to know about the winners of the game:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ after the declaration of the result

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 12.04.2021 Win-Win W-611' option from the homepage

Step 3: The results of the April 12 lottery will be displayed with all the winning numbers on the screen

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket number with the numbers mentioned on the winning list

The lucky winners of the Kerala Monday lottery will be eligible to win prize money ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 75 lakh. Check the prize list below:

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Winners of any of the above lottery prizes need to report to the concerned lottery department with their lottery ticket and valid ID proof to claim the winning amount within 30 days. Those who have won up to Rs 1 lakh can claim the amount from district lottery offices while those with more than Rs 1 lakh winning amount can go to the State lottery department.

As the winning amount is subjected to verification and tax deduction, the money will be given only after the proper checking and tax deduction. The Kerala state lottery department rolls out six other weekly lotteries namely Karunya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami. Tickets for any of the weekly lotteries can be purchased for Rs 40 per ticket.

