Kerala Win-Win W-612 Lottery Result For April 19 at 3pm; Check Prizes, Other Details Here

On Monday, April 19, the result of the Win-Win W-612 lottery will be released by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm. The state lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries and bumper lotteries on special occasions. The Kerala Win-Win lottery is one of the weekly lotteries that is organised every Monday. Ticket holders of the Monday Win-Win W-612 lottery will be able to check the results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net after its declaration. The winners will be announced based on lucky draws which are conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Following simple steps can be used by the ticket holders to check the result with the help of a mobile phone or computer having a good internet connection.

Step 1. After the declaration of the result access the homepage of the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department by clicking on the link- https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

Step 2. From the homepage click on the link saying ‘Kerala Lottery Result 19.04.2021 Win-Win W-612'.

Step 3. The results of the April 19 lottery will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 4. check if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners' list.

Those whose ticket number will match with any of the winning ticket numbers will be eligible to claim prize amounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 75 lakh depending upon the one they have won.

Check the prize list below:

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the above-mentioned cash prizes winners will have to report to the concerned lottery department along with their lottery ticket and valid ID proof within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

Ticket holders who have won up to Rs 1 lakh can claim the amount from district lottery offices while those with more than Rs 1 lakh can go to the State lottery department.

The lottery department will carry out a verification process and after its completion, the winners will receive the cash after tax deduction as per the state government rules.

The other weekly lottery games conducted by the Kerala state lottery department are Karunya, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, and Pournami.The cost per ticket is Rs 40.

