Kerala Win-Win W-613 Lottery Results for April 26, 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Win-Win W-613 lottery result have been announced at 3 pm today on April 26. Kerala State Lottery department conducts the lotteries draw every day at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The results of the same are also published on the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net . The ticket holders of the Kerala Win-Win W-613 lottery can check the winners by using their ticket number.

Steps to check Kerala lottery draw result for April 26

Step 1: The Kerala Monday lottery result for April 26 have been released on the official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 26.04.2021 Win-Win W-613’

Step 3: Kerala Win-Win W-613 result will be displayed in pdf

Step 4: Match your Kerala Win-Win W-613 lottery ticket number with the winning numbers

The winners of the Kerala Win Win W-613 lottery draw will get a maximum prize of up to Rs 70 lakh while the minimum prize is Rs 100. Here is the list of prizes that one can win through the Kerala Monday lottery draw:

First Prize:Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Those winning any of the prizes in the Kerala Monday lottery will have to submit their ticket to the State lottery department within 30 days of the release of the draw result. Further, a verification process will be carried out by the concerned department and the prize money will be handed over to the winners after-tax deduction as per the state government rules.

The Kerala state lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries. One can try their luck in Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lottery.

