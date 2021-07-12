Kerala Win Win W 615 Lottery Result For July 9 at 4pm; Check Prizes, Other Details Here

Kerala State Lottery department will be announcing the winners of Win Win W 615 Lottery on Friday. The lucky draw for this lottery ticket was earlier scheduled to take place on May 10, however, owing to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and its second wave, the state government had announced a lockdown in May. Due to this the lucky draw for Win Win W 615 Lottery was postponed to July 9.

If you are one of the participants of today’s lucky draw, you can check the result by visiting the official website of the lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net

The website will start announcing the results live from 3pm onwards. The full result will be available on the official website by 4pm on Friday. The lucky draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize of Kerala Lottery Result of Karunya Lottery Result is Rs 75 Lakh, followed by second prize of Rs 5 lakh, and third prize of Rs 1 lakh. The state department also offers a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. Fourth prize winner will take home Rs 5,000 followed by the fifth prize winner receiving Rs 2,000, Sixth prize winner will be awarded Rs 1,000 and the seventh and eighth winner of Win Win W 615 Lottery lucky draw will take home Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Follow these simple steps to check if you are one of the lucky winners of this lottery game,

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department by clicking on the link: www.keralalotteryresult.net after the results are declared on Friday

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will display a hyperlink reading “Kerala lottery Result 09 JULY 2021 Win Win (W 615)”

Step 3: The results of the July 9 lottery winners will be displayed on a fresh web page

Step 4: Check here if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners’ list

If you happen to find your ticket number on the winning list, you can claim the above-mentioned cash prizes by reporting to the concerned lottery department along with the lottery ticket and a valid identification proof within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

